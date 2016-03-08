It appears that Suso isn’t the only

According to Don Balon, another man whose name did the rounds was that of Patrick Cutrone. The Spanish outlet writes that Real Madrid want him, especially Coach Julen Lopetegui.

The manager had been a fan of the young Italian star for a while, ever since Cutrone was 15 and Lopetegui was still Coaching Porto. Back then, however, the striker chose to remain at Milan and take his chances.

Having netted 10 goals last season, the 20-year-old added a goal this season in Friday’s key win over AS Roma, despite only playing 15 minutes.

Cutrone has been a sensation, making strikers like Nikola Kalinic appear surplus to requirements last season and proving that he can be decisive this year, too.

Trouble is, Milan were involved in a big swap with Gonzalo Higuain this summer, and the Argentine is expected to be the main man in attack this season.

Could this be enough for Cutrone to move?