Real Madrid want to give Ronaldo's number 7 to Hazard
07 July at 18:45Eden Hazard officially joined Real Madrid almost a month ago but his shirt number has not been determined yet. According to reports from AS, the Los Blancos would like to give their new star Cristiano Ronaldo's famous number 7 which is now worn by Mariano Diaz at the Santiago Bernabeu.
For this idea to be realized, the attacker needs to leave and at the moment the situation is stalled. However, Zidane is pushing him to accept any offers. Hazard initially wanted number 10 which is already worn by Luka Modric at Real Madrid and the Croatian refused to give his shirt number to the Belgian.
The other renowned number that can be freed in the Real Madrid squad is 11, currently worn by Gareth Bale. If Florentino Perez doesn't manage to offload Mariano but sells Bale, 11 could be another alternative for the former Chelsea superstar. Although the preference of both the club and Hazard is number 7.
