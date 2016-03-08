Real Madrid want to match Barcelona's Neymar offer

20 August at 16:35
Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly looking to match Barcelona's loan offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The Parisiens have played three games so far this season but Neymar is yet to play a single game and is training alone, away from the first team. He has already made it clear that he wants to leave the club this summer.

El Chiringuito understand that if PSG agree to loan Neymar out to Barcelona, Real Madrid will look to match that by offering a loan deal themselves. Not just that, Real want to include a clause in the contract in which, in event of a serious incident, PSG would've to pay his salary.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.