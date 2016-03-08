Real Madrid want to match Barcelona's Neymar offer

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly looking to match Barcelona's loan offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.



The Parisiens have played three games so far this season but Neymar is yet to play a single game and is training alone, away from the first team. He has already made it clear that he wants to leave the club this summer.



El Chiringuito understand that if PSG agree to loan Neymar out to Barcelona, Real Madrid will look to match that by offering a loan deal themselves. Not just that, Real want to include a clause in the contract in which, in event of a serious incident, PSG would've to pay his salary.