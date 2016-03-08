Mateo Kovacic is being targeted by both Arsenal and Liverpool, according to the latest reports from England.

The Croatian international didn’t appear in yesterday’s 2-1 extra-time win over England in the World Cup semi-finals, but we doubt he’s that bothered after the Balkan side proceeded to its first-ever World Cup final.

The former Inter man has been chased by many sides, as he isn’t playing a lot at Real Madrid, despite moving from Inter several seasons ago for €30 million.

Impactful when he has had a chance, the 24-year-old recently claimed that he could move away from the Santiago Bernabeu:

“I understand the situation, and that’s why I think it’s best if I go to another club, where I have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter.”

Paris United claim (via 101greatgoals) that both Arsenal and Liverpool want the Croatian. He has also been pursued by Juventus, Napoli… and former club Inter!

Paris United specify that a Milanese club is interested, but don’t specify which - Milan have been known to like him, too.

Kovacic is a creative player, the kind who could do well in either midfield - though one wonders if he’d find place in Liverpool’s now-packed middle three.