Real Madrid: We didn't offer €310m for Neymar
03 July at 15:15Real Madrid have denied approaching Neymar with a sensational offer.
The Merengues have been linked with a huge €310 million bid for the 26-year-old, who is coming off a strong season with Paris Saint-Germain, and could join the likes of Michael Laudrup and Luis Figo among the elite players who have made the switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid.
The Brazilian star has been linked to a move away all season since he signed with PSG for €222m, the French side reportedly not satisfying the 26-year-old’s expectations and ambitions, namely of winning the Ballon d’Or.
The report comes from TVE, but Real have denied ever contacting the Brazilian, or indeed PSG.
Neymar has scored twice in the current World Cup, one of his goals coming last night as the Seleçao knocked Mexico out 2-0.
He is considered to be one of the best players in the world, and a possible successor to Ronaldo, who is already 33 years old.
Go to comments