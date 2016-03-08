Real Madrid were also chasing €60m Chelsea, Liverpool target
24 September at 14:15
It appears that Chelsea and Liverpool weren’t the only teams chasing Nabil Fekir last summer.
According to l’Équipe, Real Madrid were also chasing the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Then again, the report states that Florentino Perez never got round to making a formal offer.
The French international had a splendid season with Lyon last season, looking unstoppable at times as he racked up 18 Ligue 1 goals, adding another eight assists in the top division.
The talented attacking midfielder was expected to make a move to Liverpool, but it fell apart after he had completed a medical, because the Reds had doubts about one of his knees. It had undergone reconstructive surgery three years prior after a serious injury.
Fekir recently played a starring role as Lyon defeated Manchester City in the Champions League, but said he wasn’t out for revenge:
"Not revenge, I want to prove I’m a good player. But the most important thing is the group.”
