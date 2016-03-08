It appears that Chelsea and Liverpool weren’t the only teams chasing Nabil Fekir last summer.



According to l’Équipe, Real Madrid were also chasing the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French international had a splendid season with Lyon last season, looking unstoppable at times as he racked up 18 Ligue 1 goals, adding another eight assists in the top division.

The talented attacking midfielder was expected to make a move to Liverpool, but it fell apart after he had completed a medical, because the Reds had doubts about one of his knees. It had undergone reconstructive surgery three years prior after a serious injury.

Fekir recently played a starring role as Lyon defeated Manchester City in the Champions League, but said he wasn’t out for revenge:

"Not revenge, I want to prove I’m a good player. But the most important thing is the group.”