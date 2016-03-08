'Real Madrid need two top players to replace Ronaldo', says Morata’s agent

Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernadeschi’s agent Beppe Bozzo has talked to Tuttosport to release a few updates on the possible move of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.



“Jorge Mendes is an important manager who works 24/7, I am following every update with lot of excitement. Ronaldo’s Juventus move would be exceptional for Italian football. Serie A would welcome another Ballon d’Or winner”, the agent of the Chelsea star said.



“I think nobody can go back now. Of course patience is needed because Juventus will need to sell a few players while Real Madrid may need to sign two top players, not just one. One player is not enough to replace Ronaldo.”



“Ronaldo’s move is an important deal for Juventus who are lucky enough to have a president with the passion of Agnelli. Ronaldo to Juve would reduce the economical gap with clubs like Real Madrid and Man United.”



“In 2014 Juventus signed Morata on loan with option to buy. Four years later they are about to sign Ronaldo. This is what Juve managed to do in the space of four years. Ronaldo is the best player in the world. Having him in the team would attract new champions too.”

