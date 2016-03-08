Real Madrid willing to make €100m bid for 40-goal star to replace Ronaldo
26 July at 15:30Paris St Germain star striker Edinson Cavani has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
Edinson Cavani scored 40 goals in 48 games last season for PSG and 49 in 50 in the season before that. The Uruguayan professional footballer’s ability to score more goals has seen him emerge as a target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid and moved to Italy, where he will play for Juventus from the next season. As per the information gathered by AS, Edinson Cavani is receptive to joining Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
Edinson Cavani dreams of playing for the UEFA Champions League winners and he could finish his career in Europe by playing in Spain’s capital, that is Madrid. As per the information gathered by AS, Real Madrid will put in a bid of 100 million euros for Edinson Cavani.
