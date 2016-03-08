Real Madrid winger hints at Mbappe move

23 June at 18:00
Kylian Mbappe is being linked heavily with a move away from PSG but it appears as though he will stay in Paris for at least another season. Madrid cannot find the funds to purchase the Frenchman this window and therefore it appears as though the World Cup winner has another year in France to impress his compatriots.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius has opened the door for Mbappe to move to Madrid, however, when he said this to French outlet Telefoot:

"​His future is at Real, I think he will arrive soon. All the fans dream of it and I really admire him. If he arrives it will be beautiful."

