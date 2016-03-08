Real Madrid with a 500 million revolution: Neymar, Pogba, Hazard and more
23 April at 10:15The new stadium, the new agreement with Adidas, a new Real Madrid. The Los Blancos are ready to shine once again next season after a disappointing campaign in the Champions League as well as in domestic competitions. After short spells of Lopetegui and Solari, Zinedine Zidane has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu and is ready to start a big revolution at the club, with 500 million euros available to spend on the transfer market.
The club will have to make ends meet, as the new Bernabeu will cost 796.5 million (including interest), spread over 26 years. However, the new agreement with Adidas brings a total of 1.6 billion euros up to 2031 (120 million euros per season), so the money is definitely there.
Moreover, for the new stars ready to enter, there will be players leaving: Isco has admirers in the Premier League and in Italy, Modric is still teasing Inter, Varane would like to change air, not to mention Gareth Bale, who is almost certain to leave as well as Toni Kroos, who seems to be at the end of his cycle at the club.
But who does Florentino Perez want? The first name is Eden Hazard. The Belgian feels that he has concluded his experience at Chelsea and, at the age of 28, feels that the time has come to take another step in his career. He has always dreamed of Real and has always dreamed of Zidane: the price would be just over 100 million euros.
In the midfield, Paul Pogba is the hottest name. His contract with Manchester United expires in 2021 and he doesn't seem willing to renew. Cooperating with Zidane tempts him and for 150 million euros, he could leave United and move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
And it is not over here. There is still the need to fill not only the technical but also the media gap left after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, which is why Perez is working to bring Neymar back to Spain. If Mbappe is impossible, the Brazilian is a little less. The former Barcelona man would be willing to move to Madrid but it is necessary to convince PSG in a very complex operation.
Other players appreciated by the Merengues are Gundogan, on his way out from City as well as Eriksen, who could leave Tottenham: both expiring in 2020, both ready to leave the Premier League.
In the Bundesliga, meanwhile, Luka Jovic is targeted to complement Karim Benzema. Real Madrid are ready for a big revolution, this summer like never before.
