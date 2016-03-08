‘Real Madrid youngster can follow in CR7’s footsteps’ – Cafu

Vinicius Real Madrid bacio maglia
14 November at 19:00
Former AC Milan and Real Madrid full-back Cafu has had some kind words to say about Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior, who has started to set the field alight since being started by Real Madrid. The youngster signed for Los Blancos for €45m in the summer and Cafu has said he has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo:
 
“Vinicius will certainly do well in Real Madrid, but it still can not be considered a crack, and it certainly can not be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano is Cristiano, with all the history in Real Madrid that the Portuguese brings below. Ronaldo has won everything at the Bernabeu. Vinicius certainly has everything to follow in his footsteps, may become the new Cristiano Ronaldo, but will have to sweat and work hard to make that happen.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.