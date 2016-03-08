‘Real Madrid youngster can follow in CR7’s footsteps’ – Cafu
14 November at 19:00Former AC Milan and Real Madrid full-back Cafu has had some kind words to say about Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior, who has started to set the field alight since being started by Real Madrid. The youngster signed for Los Blancos for €45m in the summer and Cafu has said he has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo:
“Vinicius will certainly do well in Real Madrid, but it still can not be considered a crack, and it certainly can not be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano is Cristiano, with all the history in Real Madrid that the Portuguese brings below. Ronaldo has won everything at the Bernabeu. Vinicius certainly has everything to follow in his footsteps, may become the new Cristiano Ronaldo, but will have to sweat and work hard to make that happen.”
