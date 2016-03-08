Real Madrid, Zidane confirms that Vinícius Júnior isn't for sale
29 November at 17:45Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that 19-year-old Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior isn’t on the transfer market, when talking to gathered reporters at a press conference today, with Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"Vinícius will not leave. It's true, he's not playing much, it's not his time, but he can become one quickly.”
The Brazilian winger has impressed with Los Blancos when given the chance this season. Although he has made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish club, he has only started four times and played one full game, against Levante in September, where he provided an assist.
Apollo Heyes
