Real Madrid, Zidane: 'Mbappe? He is incredible'

Real Madrid are set to face-off against PSG tomorrow in a huge UEFA Champions league clash. PSG have been perfect so far in the Champions league as they will be hoping to earn a 5th straight group stage win tomorrow. Los Blancos have been doing well of late too as they are coming off a 3-1 win against Real Sociedad (with goals from Benzema, Valverde and Modric) and they are currently tied with FC Barcelona in la Liga standings (both clubs are on top of the standings with 28 points each).MBAPPE IS ON REAL MADRID'S RADAR BUT... - It's not a secret that many big clubs (including Real Madrid) like Mbappe very much so. PSG want to keep him in Paris and according to the French press (via Calciomercato.com) they are reportedly ready to offer him a huge contract renewal offer in order to keep him with the club.In the mean time, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane spoke to the press in his Real Madrid-PSG pre-game conference as he had this to say about Kylian Mbappe: 'Mbappe? I have been following him for some time and I love him a lot! He is incredible but tomorrow he will only be a rival to me...'. More to come on the matter...