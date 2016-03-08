Real Madrid, Zidane on Jovic: 'He needs to play more to feel good'

12 December at 18:45
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane discussed Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who arrived from German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer for a fee of around €60 million. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
 
"A few minutes? It's my problem, not yours. I don't think he’s lost. He's played very little and a player needs many minutes to feel good.”
 
The 21-year-old Serbian, who is contracted to Los Blancos until 2025, has made 12 appearances for the Spanish club so far this season, but has only played a full 90 minutes once. In that time he has only scored one goal and failed to provide any assists.

Apollo Heyes

