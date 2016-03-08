Real Madrid: Zidane resigned because of Bale?
10 October at 21:25Gareth Bale could be one of the reasons why Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid boss last summer, El Pais (via Mundo Deportivo) claims. The French midfielder won three successive Champions League titles with the La Liga giants and handed his resignation at the end of the 2017/18 campaign after lifting the Champions League in Kiev against Liverpool.
According to the Spanish paper, Bale was one the reasons for Zidane’s resignation. Before the Champions League final, in fact, Zidane had informed Florentino Perez that he wanted the former Tottenham star out of the Bernabeu in the summer with the president of the La Liga giants who had accepted the Frenchman’s request.
Bale’s stunning bicycle-kick goal against Liverpool, however, made Florentino Perez change his mind with the club’s no. 1 who reportedly told Zidane “Bale is better than Cristiano” because he was able to make the difference in big games.
Zidane, however, wanted to sell Bale for € 100 million to sign one player between Salah, Hazard and Harry Kane.
The goal of Bale, however, has changed his destiny. And probably Zidane’s too.
Go to comments