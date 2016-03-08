Real Madrid, Zidane: 'Ronaldo return? Let's wait and see...'

Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid in a shocking move. The French legend spoke to the press (via Sky Sport), here is what he had to say on the matter:

" Return? It is a special day for everyone. I am very happy to be back at home. I want to work hard to help the club get back to where it deserves to be. I have a good feeling about this return. We won everything so it's clear that we needed a change. It's been 8 months since I left Real, I am now ready to get back to work. I won a lot here but I also learned a lot from my mistakes. We have 11 la Liga games to go so we want to finish off the season on a high note. Departure? It was the time for me to leave after all of these victories. Many other clubs called me but I turned them down since I only wanted to return to Real Madrid. Ronaldo? It is not the moment to talk about a Ronaldo return. Let's see what happens next year but for now we have to focus on the pitch...". More to come on the matter...

