What Zidane wrote was heard, as a true leader and with great emotion in the team where, in just two and a half years, he managed to win almost everything. A league title and a Spanish Super Cup, plus those three consecutive Champions trophies, as well as the additional four European Supercup and Club World Cup victories. Here is Zizou's message:

"Thanks for everything, without your support in the worst moments nothing of what we did would have been possible. See you soon, a hug."

The content of his WhatsApp message was unveiled by the El partidazo radio program. It remains to be seen where Zidane will go now, although he's confirmed that he won't take on any jobs next season, most likely resting for at least a year.

A message for everyone, and in the simplest way possible: on WhatsApp, Zidane sent his farewell to all of the players. Check out our gallery to see the candidates to replace Zidane.