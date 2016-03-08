Real Madrid, Zidane: 'The result is not positive'

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today following the Spanish club’s 2-2 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League."The result is not positive, but the reaction has been good. We certainly can't be happy. We played the first 45 minutes like never before, but I'm keeping the team's reaction. In any case, we should have achieved the three points. At half time we said we would have time to change things. The team changed their attitude, they felt more like it. We had a Liga game right away. The situation in the Champions League is not the best, but we'll move on.”Real Madrid have had a dismal start to their Champions League campaign so far this season, with an opening game loss against Paris Saint Germain 3-0, before a 2-2 draw at home to Belgium side Club Brugge.The Spanish club’s next Champions League game is against Galatasaray in Turkey.Apollo Heyes