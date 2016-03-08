Real Madrid: Zidane wanted to resign in February
29 September at 13:50Spanish outlet Marca state that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had decided to resign from the club last February.
Zidane had resigned as the Los Blancos boss days after the club had won its third consecutive UEFA Champions League title. Since then, Zidane has been linked with a role at Manchester United.
Marca state that Zidane had planned on resigning from Real this past February and was very close to doing the same too.
The outlet states that although Zidane had made up his mind about resigning, Florentino Perez and his right-hand Angel Sanchez had convinced the Frenchman into staying till the end of the season.
Zidane had made the decision following Real's knockout from the King's Cup at the hand of Leganes. But the club went onto win the Champions League by beating Liverpool in the final of the competition.
It now appears as though Zidane is intent on taking over at United and has already started learning English.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
