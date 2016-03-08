Real Madrid, Zidane: 'We have to adapt to life without Ronaldo...'

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the club’s Champions League clash against Club Brugge.The French World Cup winner discussed the difficulties facing the squad following the sale of star Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer."I'm not going to talk about what he's done here; we know it and we have to adapt to what we have, and we want to continue to do it because it's in the club's DNA. At least work hard in the jersey, because you can't win everything, but the important thing is to give everything to every game.”Ronaldo left los Blancos after nine years last summer, when he moved to domestic giants Juventus in a deal worth €112 million. He was awarded the Serie A Most Valuable Player title for his performances with the Bianconeri last season.Apollo Heyes