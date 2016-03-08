Real Madrid, Zidane: 'We have won 33 titles, how many have Barca won?'
24 April at 18:15Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken to the press ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Getafe in La Liga. Real Madrid look set to battle with Atletico Madrid for 2nd place but Barcelona have already run away with the title.
"We have won La Liga 33 times. How many have Barcelona? It is true that they have done very well in recent years and we must recognise that but in our history there are more titles. La Liga is very important, it will be our goal next season. For me it is the most important title to win."
