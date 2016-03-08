Real ready to launch bid for Juve target Pogba in January
26 October at 19:00Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to launch a massive bid for English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, as per El Desmarque cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international was linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club during the recently concluded summer transfer window and has attracted interested from the likes of Real from Spain and Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
However, both clubs could not complete the deal for the World Cup winning midfielder after being informed by the Red Devils about his valuation of £150 million.
Since then, United have been trying extremely hard to extend Pogba’s contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
As per the latest report, Real have not given up hopes of signing the 26-year-old and will make a bid of €100 million plus winger Gareth Bale in the January transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments