Real ready to offer player plus cash for Napoli’s Ruiz
28 October at 11:00Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to offer a player plus cash in order to sign Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by AS.
The Spain international has been a real sensation for the Naples-based club ever since joining them from Spanish La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported fee of €30 million in the summer of 2018.
It is because of that reason the 23-year-old has attracted interest from the Los Blancos who are now willing to offer playmaker Isco and €20 million cash in order to bring Ruiz back to Spain.
However, it is believed that Real’s offer will not be enough to tempt Gli Azzurri who are expecting to receive at least €100 million for Ruiz.
Real are not the only club interested in the midfielder as he has also attracted interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and English Premier League outfit Manchester City.
