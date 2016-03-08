Real ready to offer Rodriguez to sign Juve target Kante
16 October at 14:25Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to offer a player in an attempt to sign English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran midfielder N'Golo Kanté, as per El Desmarque cited by Calciomercatio.com.
The French international is being termed as one of the best in his position in the world and has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus where manager Maurizio Sarri is eager to once again linked up with the player he previously coached at Stamford Bridge in the 2018-19 season.
However, as per the latest report, Real—who are struggling in the midfield department with injuries and lack of options—are eager to sign the former Leicester City midfielder and are also willing to include playmaker James Rodriguez in the deal.
It was reported earlier that the Los Blancos’ hierarchy believe that they can sign the 28-year-old for a price of around €70 million from the London-based club.
