Real ready with player plus cash offer to sign Juve's target

08 November at 10:20Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in German giants Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho, as per Don Balon cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of hottest young property in the world of football and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea from England and Juventus from Italy.
Real have also been interested in signing Sancho after coming to a conclusion that they will not be able to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2020.
As per the latest report, the Los Blancos are ready to offer €120 million plus striker Mariano Diaz in order to bring the England international to Santiago Bernabeu next summer.
Sancho has been with Dortmund since 2017 when he moved from English Premier League outfit Manchester City.
Since then, Sancho has represented his current club in 53 league matches, scoring 16 goals.
