Real reason why Higuain and Luiz clashed and the explanation of Chelsea for Sarri's reaction

A day before the UEFA Europa League final, tempers flared in Baku as Maurizio Sarri had stormed out of Chelsea training.



The Italian was seen throwing his cap to the ground in disgust, with reports stating that a clash involving David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain in a training game the reason for the discontent.



While Chelsea have revealed that the clash involving the Blues' striker and the defender was not the reason for Sarri's displeasure and it was but was due to not being able to practise set-plays in the final 15 minutes of the hour-long training session as it remained open to media.



But reports from England state that the clash involving Luiz and Higuain was the reason why this happened. Sarri was seen talking to the Brazilian defender after the incident and it was directly after this that Sarri had stormed off.



David Luiz had thrown his arms across Higuain's face when the incident happened and this sparked the incident.