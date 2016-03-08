Florentino Perez is the latest player to express an

The young Ajax star has found himself on Barcelona’s radar in recent times, having played very well since he moved to the A team in 2016/2017.

The 21-year-old made a huge seven assists in 16 Eredivisie games last season, and is seen as one for the future.

The Dutch side has already denied that they are willing to keep their man, with prices of over €50 million being mentioned. He is liked by the fans along with midfielder Donny van de Beek, both of whom played well as the Amsterdammers qualified for the Champions League group stages.

"Barcelona can return for Frenkie in January, but our players will not leave during that period," sporting director Marc Overmars stated.

Roma, PSG, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham have all sent scouts to watch the youngster.