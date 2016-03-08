Real Madrid are planning a €40 million swoop for right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

The Merengues are being linked to the Real Sociedad man, who is also known to be liked by Manchester United, as well as Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has played 41 games this season for the Basque side, and is considered to be someone who can replace the injured Dani Carvajal.

Zinedine Zidane’s side triumphed in their third straight Champions League final recently, but struggled early on in La Liga, conceding regularly and struggling in what should have normally been routine games.

The defender has improved a lot in recent times, but has a deal with La Real which will only expire in 2022.

Back in the winter the Mail had reported that