Real's move for Napoli star affected by Rodriguez transfer saga
14 October at 16:15Real Madrid are currently very much interested in signing Fabian Ruiz but the James Rodriguez transfer saga could have damaged their hopes.
The Los Blancos were keen on selling the Colombian earlier in the summer and both Napoli and Atletico Madrid were linked with a move for the former Monaco man. But a failure to reach an agreement with any of the parties saw Real keep hold of the playmaker.
Marca state that Real see Fabian as a genuine transfer target for the next summer transfer window and they believe that he will be a welcome addition to an aging midfield or Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.
They see the Napoli man as the perfect profile for their midfield, with Dani Ceballos loaned out to Arsenal and Martin Odegaard loaned out to Real Sociedad already.
But the report also stated that negotiating with Aurelio de Laurentiis has now become a task for Real due to how Napoli's talks for James Rodriguez broke down earlier this summer. That hasn't helped the relations of the two clubs.
Go to comments