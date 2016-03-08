Real Sociedad-Barcelona: Confirmed line-ups and live updates
15 September at 15:00Real Sociedad take on FC Barcelona this afternoon as two of Spain’s biggest clubs face off at the Estadio Anoeta in San Sebastian. Barcelona have won all three of their first games of the season, whilst Sociedad have won one, drawn one and lost one. Barcelona sit atop La Liga with a goal difference of +10 after 3 games and 9 points. Meanwhile, Sociedad sit in 9th, with a goal difference of 0 and just 4 points.
Sociedad are without a whole host of players who have suffered injuries, with the likes of Guridi, Januzaj, Llorente, Merquelanz and Willian Jose all confirmed to be out and Concha and Sandro Ramirez not likely to play. Barcelona, on the other hand, have a nearly clean bill of health, with the only players possibly to miss the Sociedad clash Malcom, Sergi Samper and Denis Suarez.
Sociedad have not lost at home since March, when they were defeated 2-1 by Getafe; winning four on the trot at the end of the 17/18 season – including a 3-0 destruction of Atletico Madrid.
Line-ups:
TBC
