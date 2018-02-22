Real Sociedad goalkeeper reveals the truth behind Napoli’s failed bid to sign him
11 May at 20:40During an interview with Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Real Sociedad goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli has revealed that he turned down the chance to join Napoli during last summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“Every summer, there has been uncertainty surrounding where I would play. For several years, this was due to reasons out with my control. Then, last year, there was an offer from Napoli but many people thought that the proposal was invented. They treated me as if I were a liar. I always chose real Sociedad. My head has always been here and I have a contract until 2022.”
The 25-year-old has subsequently sparked further speculation about his future after claiming that Boca Juniors are the biggest club in his homeland, Argentina.
#Video Un mensaje que a los hinchas de Estudiantes no le va a gustar: en España, Gerónimo Rulli explicó las declaraciones que hizo sobre su futuro. ¡Escuchá! https://t.co/U1jYgNSQHx— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 11, 2018
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
