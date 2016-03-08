Real Sociedad refused a €25 million offer from Tottenham for Brazilian striker
23 January at 16:20Spanish side Real Sociedad refused a €25 million offer for 28-year-old Brazilian striker Willian Jose from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from Spanish radio station Cadena SER via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the North London club have been rapidly searching for a new striker this month in order to temporarily replace the injured club talisman Harry Kane. The 26-year-old English striker may be out for the rest of the season and Spurs currently have no short-term alternative, following on from Spanish forward Fernando Llorente’s departure last summer.
The Spanish club want at least €50 million for Willian Jose, the report continues. The 28-year-old, who is contracted to the club until 2024, has made 22 appearances across all competitions for a total of 1293 minutes so far this season. In that time, he has scored eight goals. Last season he scored 11 goals in 34 games.
Apollo Heyes
