Real willing to let Juve target Isco leave in January
22 October at 18:00Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid are willing to let midfielder Isco leave in the January transfer window, as per Ok Diario cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international is struggling to keep his place in the playing eleven in the recent past and has fallen in the packing order behind the likes of Federico Valverde and James Rodríguez.
Therefore, as per the latest report, the Los Blancos are willing to let go the 27-year-old in the January transfer window in order to let him find first team football which can help him earn a spot in the national team for the Euro 2020 next summer.
Isco has been linked with the Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the recent past and it will be interesting to see how the hierarchy of the Turin-based club will react to the latest news.
Isco has been with Madrid-based club since 2013 when he joined them from league rivals Málaga for a reported fee of €30 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments