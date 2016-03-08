Rebic completes Milan medical

02 September at 14:40
Potential new Milan striker Ante Rebic has completed his medical ahead of a move to the rossoneri on deadline day.

The Croatian striker arrives from the Eintracht Frankfurt on a two-year loan with the right of redemption set at a figure between 25 and 30 million euros. The German club is preparing to welcome the Portuguese striker André Silva , who left Milan last night with the same formula . 

 
Rebic came to Milan earlier this morning to undergo the medical, which is now complete. He has come out of the La Madonnina clinic and will now go to the CONI to undergo sports fitness tests.

 

