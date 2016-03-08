Rebic continues to shine in Serie A but now he is more expensive for AC Milan
23 February at 13:00The golden moment of Ante Rebic for AC Milan continues. After a disappointing first half of the season, the Croatian has come out of hibernation and in 2020 he seems relentless, a distant relative of the player seen in the first months of the season at the San Siro.
As pointed out by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it), Rebic is one of the few Serie A players to have scored at least 6 goals since the start of the new year. With him there are the top scorers Immobile and Ronaldo, as well as Ilicic. But Rebic is the attacker who has been on the field for the least overall minutes compared to the others.
Milan are enjoying the Croatian international but there is also a downside to the coin: if this continues, the price of the final redemption will rise dramatically.
The Rossoneri signed the player on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt until June 2021 but a significant outlay will be necessary to sign him outright, as no agreements had been made on the eventual option to buy at the end of the season.
Thus, Milan will have to work alongside Eintracht, also focusing on Rebic's will to remain at the club. Moreover, there is also a 'Pro-Fiorentina' clause in the contract. The Viola signed the player in 2013, without much belief in him and sold him to Germany, securing a 50% return on the attacker's future resale. An almost genius move, given that the player's value, to date, is no less than 35-40 million euros.
