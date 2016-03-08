Rebic hints at AC Milan stay and praises Ibrahimovic in honest interview

As a result of this, Milan want to make his move to the San Siro permanent, having signed him on a two-year loan. Because of his good performances, though, it might take some time to reach an agreement with Frankfurt, as surely they will ask for a higher price tag.

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), which was released this morning, Rebic himself was asked about the future and the revival he has experienced. Based on his words, it seems pretty clear that he wants to remain ar the club.

"Pioli? It's not for me to talk about the future of the coach. Honestly, I have always believed in myself. Pioli gave me the opportunity to play a few games in a row to show what I can do and I have tried to answer better.



"My future? I think it's premature to talk about it now. What is happening in this period is further proof that no kind of prediction can be made in life, so I think it's stupid to say something about what will happen in a year. Milan? It's what I prefer, I feel great here because it offers a different lifestyle. Nothing is missing, it meets all needs."



On Ibrahimovic: "He's a very important player for us and certainly one of the best in football history. His personality and presence in the locker room helps us a lot."

Arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, Ante Rebic failed to meet the expectations in his first six months with AC Milan. However, since the start of 2020, he has been one of the Rossoneri's best player, coming up with crucial goals and performances.