Rebic proposed to AC Milan: Boban and Maldini evaluating the striker

The first name on the list, as is well known by now, is Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid. However, the Rossoneri have been unable to reach an agreement for the player and as a result of this, Boban and Maldini are starting to look at other options.

According to Corriere Dello Sport , the main alternative on the list is Ante Rebic, who was offered to the San Siro side recently. Eintracht Frankfurt value the player at €40m, which is a fee that Milan are ready to invest.

However, before making a move for the Croatian, the Rossoneri will have to offload a few players to gather funds and balance their books. Rebic will reportedly ask for €3m per year, which is what Milan had planned to offer Correa.

​AC Milan continue their search for a second striker that would complete the attacking department, thus providing manager Giampaolo with what he needs before the Serie A opener.