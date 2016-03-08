Rebic says goodbye to Frankfurt in emotional post
10 September at 15:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan new striker Ante Rebic, in an emotional post, said goodbye to his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Croatia international joined the Milan-based club on a two-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent.
Rebic posted an emotional message on his official Instagram account on Tuesday where he thanked his former club for amazing three years.
"I want to thank Eintracht from the bottom of my heart for the last 3 years,” wrote Rebic. “Thank you for giving me valuable lessons that I will take with me. Winning the German Cup is one of those moments that I will remember for the rest of my life. And a big thank you to the craziest and loudest fans for their support that gave me strength when it was most necessary. This was really an experience to do at least once in a lifetime. "
