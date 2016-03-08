Rebic sends signal to Giampaolo: 'I am a left-winger, I spoke to Boban...'

Ante Rebic is one of the players that many deem should play more, arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer in a loan swap with Andre Silva. The latter is playing regularly with his new side, while the Croatian is yet to be completely implemented in the starting eleven.

In an interview with the club's official website , Rebic spoke about his journey up until this point, the feeling when Milan called and his preferred position on the pitch. The last points, of course, can be seen as a signal to the manager.

"When I was younger I used to play as a midfielder, a number 6 or 8 type. Then when I was in Split, my manager at the time put me on the left-wing and now I'm playing in this position.

"When I moved to Frankfurt I changed a lot, thanks to my former manager Niko Kovac. He helped me a lot in my private life and my footballing career. I called my father when I heard that Milan called me, he told me I absolutely had to accept it.

"I spoke to Boban about what to do here. It's a great honour and also a great responsibility. I wanted number 4 but it was taken, so I took number 18 instead because it's what I wore when I broke through in the Croatian National team," he concluded.

