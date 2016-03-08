Rebic the eight Croatian in AC Milan's history: the list

Ante Rebic is the eighth Croatian footballer to wear the AC Milan shirt. The first was Zvonimir Boban, who is now the Chief Football Officer of the Rossoneri club. Down below is the full list of players.

Zvonimir Boban: 250 appearances, 30 goals 
Drazen Brncic: 5 appearances, 0 goals 
Nikola Kalinic: 41 appearances, 6 goals 
Mario Pasalic: 27 appearances, 5 goals 
Dario Simic: 129 appearances, 1 goal 
Dario Smoje: 9 appearances, 0 goals 
Ivan Strinic: 0 appearances
 

