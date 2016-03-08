Rebic the eight Croatian in AC Milan's history: the list
04 September at 21:45Ante Rebic is the eighth Croatian footballer to wear the AC Milan shirt. The first was Zvonimir Boban, who is now the Chief Football Officer of the Rossoneri club. Down below is the full list of players.
Zvonimir Boban: 250 appearances, 30 goals
Drazen Brncic: 5 appearances, 0 goals
Nikola Kalinic: 41 appearances, 6 goals
Mario Pasalic: 27 appearances, 5 goals
Dario Simic: 129 appearances, 1 goal
Dario Smoje: 9 appearances, 0 goals
Ivan Strinic: 0 appearances
