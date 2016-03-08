Rebic the eight Croatian in AC Milan's history: the list

Ante Rebic is the eighth Croatian footballer to wear the AC Milan shirt. The first was Zvonimir Boban, who is now the Chief Football Officer of the Rossoneri club. Down below is the full list of players.Zvonimir Boban: 250 appearances, 30 goalsDrazen Brncic: 5 appearances, 0 goalsNikola Kalinic: 41 appearances, 6 goalsMario Pasalic: 27 appearances, 5 goalsDario Simic: 129 appearances, 1 goalDario Smoje: 9 appearances, 0 goalsIvan Strinic: 0 appearances