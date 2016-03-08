Rebic to make his first start for Milan against Napoli

20 November at 11:15
As Hakan Calhanoglu will be serving a suspension against Napoli on Saturday, Ante Rebic is the favourite to replace him on the left flank. It would be the Croatian's first start for the Rossoneri, having failed to impress thus far.
 
Pioli's side will look to build on the positive display against Juventus, grabbing a win this time out. However, even though Napoli are struggling as well, it won't be easy. Bennacer will also be serving a suspension, which means Biglia will start in his place.
 

