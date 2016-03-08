Rebic to shine under Pioli after being dismissed by Giampaolo?
13 October at 11:15AC Milan signed Ante Rebic from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, as the club looked to strengthen their ranks for new head coach Marco Giampaolo. However, Rebic has hardly played over the start to the season and Giampaolo has been sacked and replaced by Stefano Pioli.
Giampaolo considered Rebic to be of little use, with forwards prioritised over the Croatian and more role-playing midfielders behind the front line. Rebic was considered by the coach to not have the high level of quality required to break immediately into the starting eleven and was therefore left by the roadside.
Rebic wanted more time on the pitch and he is now hoping that this can be the reality under Stefano Pioli. Rebic will be ready to prove himself and is convinced that he is a natural fit for Stefano Pioli's system. The Milan upper management remain confident in Rebic as a solid transfer and believe his failure to shine thus far is simply down to tactical misunderstanding.
