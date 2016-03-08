Recap: Azzurrini beat Belgium but now have to wait

Italy's Under-21 team produced a good performance to defeat Belgium 3-1, but it may not be enough to qualify for the knock-out stages at the UEFA Under-21 Championships. Nicolo Zaniolo and Moise Kean were both dropped for disciplinary reasons and with Riccardo Orsolini injured, the team manager Luigi Di Biagio made major changes. Nicolo Barella was the home team's main weapon covering the entire pitch and he missed an open header from five yards out early on.



The Cagliari man made up for it at the end of the half, converting after a scramble in the penalty area. At half-time, Spain were leading Poland 3-0, meaning Italy knew that they needed goals in the second half so they came out flying. Less than 10 minutes after the interval, they doubled their lead with Patrick Cutrone guiding home a Lorenzo Pellegrini cross, but they still needed much more. However, it was the Belgians that struck next, and what a goal it was! Anderlecht player Yari Verschaeren collected the ball just outside the penalty box and curled a lovely shot into the top corner of the goal. Almost on the stroke of full-time, Federico Chiesa did restore Italy's two goal lead, with a screamer as he cut inside from the left and hit a right footed bullet.



While the result was good, given Spain's eventual 5-0 hammering of Poland, it will be the Iberians that finish top of the group. Italy now must sit and wait for Monday's games, but their hope of finishing as the best second placed team is minimal at best.