Comunicado Oficial: Cristiano Ronaldo.



With Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus now done and dusted, this is sure to go down in footballing history as one of the biggest transfers of all times. Not just because of the fee involved, but because of the stature of the transfer and how complicated it was to bring someone like Ronaldo to Turin.We, at CalcioMercato are running down a recap of how the transfer transpired.On the 26th of June, Joao Cancelo signed for Juventus from Valencia and to complete the transfer, the Portuguese right-back had arrived in Turin with his agent Jorge Mendes. A fan at the sight of the medical tests had shouted "Bring us Ronaldo". To this, Mendes had smiled.A week of contact between Juventus, Real Madrid and Ronaldo followed. It was during this time that Juventus had offered a 100 million euros fee to the Los Blancos and Ronaldo had expressed his willingness to join Juventus.After uninterrupted contact, Juventus offered the sum to Real Madrid, who ratified that they will be willing to accept the fee. Jorge Mendes was helping Juventus thrash out a deal and had presented the offer to Florentino Perez.Over the past weekend, the contacts continued and Mendes had kept reassuring Juventus that they will sign Ronaldo. The contacts continued till Monday until Mendes flew to Madrid to seal the deal and conveyed the message to the Juventus officials in Turin.Earlier today, the breakthrough came as Andrea Agnelli flew to Greece to meet Ronaldo and Mendes, who was in Madrid, also flew over to meet Ronaldo.With the deal now announced, Ronaldo, Mendes and Agnelli will travel to Turin either today evening or tomorrow, with a medical for Ronaldo scheduled next week.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)