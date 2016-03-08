Recap on Gonzalo Higuain, Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara – the situation
27 July at 22:35There is a transfer roundabout in process between the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus – with a number of players linked with moves between the various clubs; most of which are dependent on the others. Join us at CalcioMercato.com as we recap the current situation regarding the transfer chain reaction which is set to begin.
Juventus want Leonardo Bonucci. Leonardo Bonucci wants Juventus. The AC Milan captain left Juve for the red and black colours last summer but it appears as though he could be heading back to his old club.
In return AC Milan want Mattia Caldara, but Juventus will only accept selling the Italian defender with Gonzalo Higuain included in the deal; who would cost €60 million alone.
On the topic of Gonzalo Higuain, Milan are only prepared to sign him if they manage to sell Bacca, Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic. Bacca is reportedly close to a permanent move to Villarreal, Kalinic is in talks with Atletico Madrid and Andre Silva is attracting some interest from around Europe.
A straight swap for Caldara and Bonucci is very unlikely and currently, no formal agreement exists for the fee of the players.
Tomorrow, Juventus will meet with Chelsea to discuss the sale of Higuain and Rugani; which, if a deal is agreed, would mean Caldara will remain at Juve – yet the Old Lady could still sign Bonucci.
