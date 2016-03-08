Record: Thiago Motta makes the perfect substitutions in managerial Serie A debut
26 October at 23:15Thiago Motta made his debut as a manager in Genoa's match against Brescia at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. At first, it didn't look good for the former PSG and Inter man, as his team was trailing after Tonali's fantastic goal, but in the second half he made three substitutions - Agudelo, Kouame and Pandev - and they changed the match.
Agudelo came on after the half-time break to score the equalizer, Kouame came on in the 65th minute to score the second goal and Pandev finished off the game with the third goal after being subbed on in the 58th minute. This is the first time in the history of Serie A that something like this has happened.
Go to comments