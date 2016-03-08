Records Ronaldo can break during his time with Juventus

UEFA released an article on all the records set by Serie A and Juventus players and weighed Ronaldo's chances in breaking them.



These are the records set by the giants of Serie A and Juventus and it is up for Ronaldo if he can break them.



Most goals in a single Serie A season: 36 - Gino Rossetti (Torino 1928/29), Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli, 2015/16)

Gonzalo Higuaín equaled the record of 36 goals in Serie A set by Gino Rossetti after 87 years, but this is a record that Ronaldo could aim to beat in his first season in Italy. Not only did Ronaldo break the 30 goals record, but he scored more than 40 in Spain three times: 40 in 2010/11, 46 in 2011/12 and a good 48 in 2014/15.



Oldest player to score five goals in a single Serie A match: 34 years, 330 days - Miroslav Klose (Lazio, 2012/13)

German striker Miroslav Klose scored five for in the game that ended Lazio 6-0 Bologna on May 5, 2013. Ronaldo will have to wait until January 2, 2020 to be able to beat that record.



Oldest scorer in a Serie A season: Luca Toni (38years 5 days - Luca Toni, Verona, 2014/15)

The 2014/15 season ended on 31 May, five days after the 38th birthday of Luca Toni, who scored 22 goals in that year - as many as Inter's Mauro Icardi. For Ronaldo to match that record will be in the 2023/24 season ... and it's not as far away as you might think.



Juventus best scorer in UEFA competitions: 51 - Alessandro Del Piero

Among the records of Alessandro Del Piero there are some that Ronaldo will never beat - for example the 27 goals scored with the Italian national team as an Old Lady player. Nevertheless with Ronaldo's goal scoring records in the UEFA Champions League he could be able to break Del Piero's figure in his spell with the Bianconeri.



Most goals in Serie A: 274 - Silvio Piola (Pro Vercelli, Lazio, Turin, Juventus, Novara)

Most goals with Juventus: 288 - Alessandro Del Piero

It is unlikely these records will be broken as it took these players their whole careers to reach them and it would require Ronaldo to bag around 70 goals per season to break them but with the Ballon d'Or winner you never know what might hit you.



