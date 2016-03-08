Red Star Belgrade vs Napoli, the confirmed lineups and live commentary

Napoli are set to take on Red Star Belgrade in the Uefa Champions league. This should be a solid game as you can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the first ever meeting in any competition between Crvena Zvezda and Napoli.

- Crvena Zvezda are making their first European Cup/Champions League appearance since 1991-92, when they were eliminated in the group stage. They did win the European Cup in the previous season however, beating Marseille on penalties in 1990-91.

- Since 2011/12, only Juventus (7) have made more Champions League appearances than Napoli (5) among Italian clubs.

- Crvena Zvezda have not won any of their previous eight matches in the European Cup/Champions League against sides from Italy (D4 L4), including losing each of the last two, both to Sampdoria in the 1991/92 group stages.

- Excluding qualifiers, Crvena Zvezda were the last side from Serbia to defeat an Italian opponent in European competition, beating Roma 3-1 at home in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup group stages.

- Napoli have only won one of their five previous games in European competition against sides from Serbia (D2 L2), a 3-1 win against OFK Beograd back in March 1963 in a Cup Winners’ Cup second leg encounter.

- Crvena Zvezda have lost just one of their last 15 matches at home in the European Cup/Champions League (W11 D3) and have scored in every single one of those matches (39 goals).

- Napoli boast just three wins from their last 10 Champions League group stage matches (D2 L5) with their two wins from six games in last season’s competition meaning they were eliminated to the Europa League.

- Napoli were knocked out of the Champions League despite amassing 12 points in the 2013/14 group stages, the highest points total to see a side eliminated since the new format in 2003/04 (finished third behind Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund).

- Napoli are the eighth club managed by Carlo Ancelotti in the Champions League, a record in the competition. The Italian also holds the record for most European Cup/Champions League wins as manager, alongside Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane (3).



LIVE COMMENTARY:



