Red Star Coach: We'll give our all against Napoli

Red Star Coach Vladan Milojevic spoke in the pre-match Press conference ahead of their game against Napoli about the tie and how he cannot wait to face Napoli and their coach Carlo Ancelotti.



“We cannot wait to play, it’s hard to explain what it means for us, the club and the fans - we want to bring Red Star back to where it deserves to be.



“I respect Ancelotti so much as a Coach and he said we are fascinating outsiders, and that’s what we want to be.



“This is a difficult group and the matches will be tough, but it’ll be a spectacler.

“We respect everyone but fear no-one. We’re here to get a good result, not just to make up the numbers.



“We want to continue this journey in the coming seasons too. The objective was to play these kind of games, many players stayed despite having offers.



“In financial terms we’re small but we don’t want to stop. Football is strange, you never know what could happen…”



“We’re not afraid, even if we respect them enormously. We know they have no weaknesses, and with Sarri they came so close to the Scudetto.



“We’ll play our game without fear and then we’ll see what happens.



“We’ll try not to give away chances because Napoli will punish you right away. A lot of our lads are playing in the Champions League for the first time, but we’re growing.



“Against giants like Napoli it’ll be difficult, but we’ll give our all.”

