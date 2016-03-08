Red Star Napoli: predicted line-ups and five things to know
18 September at 10:30Inter and Napoli play their first Champions League game of the season today. The Nerazzurri will be facing Tottenham at the San Siro at 6.30 pm while Napoli are set to meet Red Star at Belgrade’s Marakana at 9 pm (Italy time).
RED STAR-NAPOLI, FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
This will be the first ever meeting in any competition between Crvena Zvezda and Napoli.
Crvena Zvezda are making their first European Cup/Champions League appearance since 1991-92, when they were eliminated in the group stage. They did win the European Cup in the previous season however, beating Marseille on penalties in 1990-91.
Since 2011/12, only Juventus (7) have made more Champions League appearances than Napoli (5) among Italian clubs.
Crvena Zvezda have not won any of their previous eight matches in the European Cup/Champions League against sides from Italy (D4 L4), including losing each of the last two, both to Sampdoria in the 1991/92 group stages.
Excluding qualifiers, Crvena Zvezda were the last side from Serbia to defeat an Italian opponent in European competition, beating Roma 3-1 at home in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup group stages.
RED STAR-NAPOLI: PREDICTED LINE-UPS
RED STAR (4-2-3-1): Borjan, Stojkovic, Savic, Degenek, Rodic; Krstcic, Causic; Jonathan Cafu, Ebecilio, Marin; Boakye. Manager: Milojevic.
NAPOLI (4-4-2): Ospina; Malcuit, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Verdi; Milik, Insigne. Manager: Ancelotti.
Ancelotti's presser ahead of the kick-off: 'I won't destroy Sarri's job'
