This will be the first ever meeting in any competition between Crvena Zvezda and Napoli.Crvena Zvezda are making their first European Cup/Champions League appearance since 1991-92, when they were eliminated in the group stage. They did win the European Cup in the previous season however, beating Marseille on penalties in 1990-91.Since 2011/12, only Juventus (7) have made more Champions League appearances than Napoli (5) among Italian clubs.Crvena Zvezda have not won any of their previous eight matches in the European Cup/Champions League against sides from Italy (D4 L4), including losing each of the last two, both to Sampdoria in the 1991/92 group stages.Excluding qualifiers, Crvena Zvezda were the last side from Serbia to defeat an Italian opponent in European competition, beating Roma 3-1 at home in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup group stages.Borjan, Stojkovic, Savic, Degenek, Rodic; Krstcic, Causic; Jonathan Cafu, Ebecilio, Marin; Boakye. Manager: Milojevic.Ospina; Malcuit, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Verdi; Milik, Insigne. Manager: Ancelotti.